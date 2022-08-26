I tried to call the IRS the other day; all I got was a message, it said I was a sucker
Republicans are all mad because Democrats want to hire 87,000 more IRS agents. I’m mad because I was trying to get an EIN for a new business venture, and the IRS website wasn’t working, and calling got me a message: “call back tomorrow.”
Seriously. “Call back tomorrow.”
OK, I’ll wait ‘til tomorrow, and assume that the website either magically starts working, and if it doesn’t, I won’t get the same message, to “call back tomorrow.”
And that this won’t go on to infinity and beyond.
Republicans have been wanting to shrink the size of the federal government so that they can drown it in a bathtub for a generation now.
Consider that operation a success.
My new business venture won’t make the world a better place, necessarily, but still, it’s a way for me to try to do something fun, maybe make money, and who knows?
If I’m having this issue, I have to wonder how many other people are.
And if I’m this frustrated, I have to, you know, again, wonder how many other people are.
Republicans talk themselves up as being the good for business party, but all they ever do is cut taxes, which in turn leads to cuts in services.
Like at the IRS, which we actually need to be able to do certain things essential to running a business.
It seems that maybe all the talk about cutting taxes actually has nothing to do with making things go better for business, and that it’s really just about letting rich people keep more of their money, and the rest of us who don’t have money to fend for ourselves.
Anyway, I’ll keep calling back tomorrow. Maybe I’ll get this new business venture up and running before we run out of ozone.