House passes voting rights bill, but …

The House of Representatives voted today to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore critical provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and ensure the right to vote is protected.

Unfortunately, the measure has little chance of passing in the divided U.S. Senate, but the sentiment is still nice.

“Voting is among the most sacred rights afforded to Americans, which is why I am proud to be an original cosponsor of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and help pass this historic legislation,” said Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA-04). “Congressman Lewis and other warriors in the Civil Rights movement fought, and even died, to protect the right to vote. Voting rights should not be a partisan issue, yet we are seeing coordinated state-level attacks on voter protections across the nation. H.R. 4 will help ensure national standards for voting rights and safeguard Americans’ access to the ballot box. I urge the Senate to pass this legislation, protect our democracy, and restore the vote.”

“Every eligible American voter deserves to have their voice heard. In Virginia, we have made important advancements in protecting the right to vote and making it straightforward for Americans to cast their ballots — but across the country, many communities are facing the reality that some states are making it harder to vote, putting obstacles in place to suppress or hinder this right,” said Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07). “This legislation takes real steps to counter these suppressive and restrictive maneuvers. The right to vote is the bedrock of our democracy, and I am proud to see the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act pass in the House today. Former Congressman Lewis put his life on the line in the name of advancing equal rights for all Americans, and this legislation is a fitting legacy to him as we combat efforts that seek to suppress the votes and voices of our fellow citizens.”

“The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would restore essential protections for Americans’ voting rights,” said Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA-08). “Across the country, Republicans are introducing an onslaught of discriminatory voting measures that target communities of color and are designed to make it harder for many Americans to participate in our democratic process. H.R. 4 would help put an end to their attempts to disenfranchise minority communities, protecting our democratic ideals and honoring the sacred legacy of John Lewis.”

Read the full bill text of H.R. 4 here.

Story by Chris Graham