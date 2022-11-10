holiday campaign to provide more than 1 million meals for hunger relief

Food Lion customers can help fight food insecurity at the register by purchasing a Holidays Without Hunger food box. The campaign runs through Dec. 13.

Food Lion Feeds is providing 1 million meals to help nourish neighbors facing hunger this holiday season, and customers can help make an even bigger impact during this increased time of need.

The food boxes are $6 or customers may make a cash donation in store or online.

The initiative benefits Feeding America, and the 33 local Feeding America partner member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.

“We are humbled to kick off this annual campaign with an investment of 1 million meals to ensure that no one goes hungry during the holidays,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion, in a news release. “Every day, we help seniors, working families with children, veterans and others facing food insecurity. With the support of our customers, we want to ensure this holiday season is special for all of our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve.”

During a time when the need is critical, supporting the initiative is simple. Each Food Lion store will donate boxes purchased directly to local Feeding America member food banks or a partner feeding agency in the store’s community.

Additionally, 100 percent of all cash donations will directly support Feeding America and its member food banks.

Since the Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger campaign began in 2014, customers have helped to provide more than 27 million meals to neighbors in need. Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.