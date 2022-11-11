Hold the heat: Rising cost of living and fuel will encourage Americans to wait

Many Virginians are prepared to wait until winter temperatures reach freezing before turning on their home heaters.

According to a study by ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba, one of five Virginians will wait until December 31 to heat their homes. That’s 970,000 Virginians who will wait.

The survey’s results come as no surprise amid energy prices, inflation and the rising cost of living in the United States. Americans must tighten their belts and cut spending somewhere.

“We all want to stay warm, dry and safe this winter,” Diana Rodriguez from ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba said in a press release. “Just a few simple tips can help ensure you’re not left shivering or paying a ton for damage that could have been prevented.”

ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba survey 3,000 Americans about their plans for turning on the heat in the cold of winter months. Fifteen percent of Virginians will wait until temperatures reach 32 degrees.

An analysis of weather data from the last 30 years from Weatherspark.com identified the average temperatures fall to 32 degrees in Virginia on December 31.

However, 166,000 North Dakotans, or 29 percent, admit they already turned on their heat as temperatures reached 32 degrees on October 24. More than 1 million in Tennessee will wait until January 7 when temperatures are expected to dip to 32 degrees.

Some states never reach 32 degrees, such as Louisiana, where one in three will wait until January 23 to turn on the heat.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Americans have cause to hold off as long as possible. Consumers can expect to pay up to 28 percent more to heat their homes this winter compared to last winter because of surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather.

Holding off on heating your home, however, can have its consequences. A big risk is water pipes freezing and bursting, which can also cause flooding in your home and lead to thousands of dollars in damage. Heating homes also prevents mold production by preventing condensation to form on walls and windows.

ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba has the following tips for heating your home: