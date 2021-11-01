Herring confident following oral arguments on Texas abortion ban

Attorney General Mark R. Herring is “confident the Supreme Court will do the right thing” in the cases of United States of America v. State of Texas et al., and Whole Woman’s Health et al. v. Jackson et al. that seek to block the Texas abortion ban.

“Not only does Texas’ law essentially ban all abortions, it also emboldens unchecked vigilantes to take the law into their own hands, something that even the most conservative justices appeared to take issue with,” Herring said. “This disgusting law has burdened women in Texas for too long and the Supreme Court must strike it down, preventing further blatantly unconstitutional abortion bans from being passed in other states across the country.”

Herring has been in court from the outset fighting back against Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban. He and his colleagues have filed numerous amicus briefs on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice in support of their challenge to Texas’ law.

