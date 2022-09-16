Heifetz Hear & Now: Heifetz Music Institute to launch new concert series Oct. 2
Music is in the fall air in Staunton.
The Heifetz International Music Institute will begin a new six-concert series, Heifetz Hear & Now, on Sunday afternoons starting Oct. 2.
The series will last through May 2023, and feature faculty and alumni, according to a press release.
“Heifetz Hear & Now is a milestone development for the Heifetz Institute,” HIMI President & CEO Benjamin K. Roe said in the press release. “For the first time, our Staunton audiences will be able to experience the brilliance of our world-renowned faculty artists, performing side-by-side with the outstanding alumni of our Heifetz Ensemble in Residence program throughout the year.”
Performances will be held in the Francis Auditorium at Mary Baldwin University, as well as pre-concert conversations.
For the first time in the area with their new violinist, Melissa Reardon, the world renowned Borromeo String Quartet, led by Heifetz Institute’s Artistic Director Nicholas Kitchen, will perform in the concert series. Other performances will include Heifetz artist faculty violinists Ilya Kaler and Ani Kavafian, as well as cellists Steven Doane and Rosemary Elliott.
Recognized worldwide for its unique Performance & Communication Training method, the Heifetz Institute works to empower young performers in perfecting their artistry by developing their physical, mental and emotional range through drama, yoga, freedom of expression and dance.
“Daniel Heifetz founded an institute based upon a generosity of spirit and artistic mastery that aimed not only to give young artists the most expert guidance on their instruments, but also to communicate the magic of music when shared together in this concert setting,” Kitchen said in the press release. “The legendary musicians that make up our faculty guide the young artists through lessons and coachings, while the incredible Performance & Communication Training faculty widens the scope of what these young artists are able to discover within themselves through acting, speaking, movement, yoga and more.”
Tickets are $25 per person per concert, and series passes are also available.