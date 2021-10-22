Harrisonburg Police hosting Drug Take Back Day event on Saturday

The Harrisonburg Police Department and the DEA will provide the public an opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday.

HPD has also partnered with the Future Latino Coalition who will be present at the drop-off location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with the collection and be able to provide guidance to our Spanish-speaking population.

Many of these medications accumulate in homes over time and some of the dangers to children, but also to people of all ages, include accidental ingestion or the start of addiction.

Bring your pills for disposal to the Public Safety Building at 101 N. Main St accessing the rear parking lot of the building from W. Elizabeth St. A secondary drop-off location will be at CVS Pharmacy at 1100 S. High St in Harrisonburg on the same date and time.

The DEA has a Collection Site Search website to help find convenient locations throughout Virginia. The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed.

Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce addiction and stem overdose deaths.

The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available here: www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-and-how-dispose-unused-medicines.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact HPD Community Resource Division at 540-432-8905.