Harrisonburg officials endorse Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor

Published Tuesday, May. 11, 2021, 3:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Del. Sam Rasoul has received the endorsements of Harrisonburg Vice Mayor Sal Romero and Harrisonburg City Council Member Laura Dent.

Rasoul has also been endorsed by current mayor of Harrisonburg, Deanna Reed, and former mayors Joe Fitzgerald and Kai Degner.

“I am happy to endorse Del. Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor. Sam grew up a religious and ethnic minority in western Virginia and he personally understands why inclusivity and equity are so important in our public schools,” Romero said. “As a substitute teacher, Sam has put himself in the shoes of educators to experience the issues students and teachers are facing. He leads with his values and truly listens. I look forward to working with him as our next lieutenant governor.”

“Sam Rasoul inspires me as a role model for how to be a compassionate, progressive leader. I appreciate Sam’s mentorship and empathetic listening to our local issues,” Dent said. “Sam has championed the causes that matter most: civil rights and equity for all, environmental sustainability, and health and economic recovery for our communities. I enthusiastically endorse Sam Rasoul to be our next lieutenant governor of Virginia.”

Related

Comments