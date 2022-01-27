Halfcourt heave lifts Miami to win over Virginia Tech, 78-75

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking, buzzer-beating defeat on Wednesday night to Miami, falling 78-75 at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

After Hunter Cattoor missed a late three to win it, Miami called a timeout and pulled off a miracle with 1.5 seconds left on Charlie Moore’s 40-foot heave as time expired.

Tech had taken a 73-70 lead with a couple minutes to go on a Cattoor three but scored just two minutes the rest of the way in yet another brutal conference loss.

The Hokies are now 10-9 overall and 2-6 in the ACC.

Tech trailed by five points at the break and had the lead late in the second half but could not close the door as the Hurricanes moved to 15-5 overall and 7-2 in conference.

Kameron McGusty had 19 points and seven rebounds for the visitors, while Jordan Miller had 18 points and seven boards. Sam Wardenburrg went 4-for-4 from the field, finishing with 12 points.

Miami finished the night shooting 54.7 percent from the field and 61.1 percent from deep, while also going 9-for-10 from the line.

Tech had 20 turnovers on the night that led to 23 points. Somehow the Hokies managed to lose the game despite shooting 60 percent in the entire second half.

Keve Aluma had 14 points, Cattoor had 13 points, and Nahiem Alleyne had 13. Starting point guard Storm Murphy finished with just three points.

Tech returns to the court on Saturday at Florida State for a 3 p.m. tip

Story by Roger Gonzalez