Green Brewery of the Year, Stable Craft, adds two silver medals to its list of accolades
Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill can add two silver medals to its ever-growing list of recent accolades.
The Augusta County-based brewery located just outside of Waynesboro won the medals at the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild Virginia Craft Beer Cup annual awards ceremony in Ashburn.
The Robot Cowboy NEIPA won silver in the Hazy IPA category, and Porch Sipping Old-Fashioned Lemonade Gose won silver in the European Sour category.
A record 106 breweries participated in this year’s competition which included 14 new entrants and 396 beers. The Virginia Craft Beer Cup continues to be the largest state competition of its kind in the United States, according to a news release.
“We couldn’t be more proud of winning these two prestigious awards,” said Craig Nargi, owner of Stable Craft Brewing. “It’s a real tribute to our team of brewers and associates at Stable Craft. Our Robot Cowboy NEIPA has always been a popular fan favorite, and it’s great to see our Old-Fashioned Lemonade Gose receive recognition as well.”
Also, in case you missed it, Stable Craft Brewing, was recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year. It is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility, according to the news release.
The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality.
Stable Craft offers a tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.
Stable Craft Brewing is currently preparing for its fall releases including a Pumpkin Spiced Latte Porter and a Mexican Hot Chocolate Stout.
Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food.
For more information, www.stablecraftbrewing.com