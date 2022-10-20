Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
glenn youngkin campaigns for kari lake as he angles for a better job
Politics

Glenn Youngkin campaigns for Kari Lake, as he angles for a better job

Chris Graham
Last updated:
glenn youngkin
(© mark reinstein – Shutterstock)

There’s plenty for Glenn Youngkin to take care of with his new day job as governor of Virginia, but Youngkin is more focused these days on what he seems to think is a better job.

“I will repeat something that Kari just said: that I am so flattered by this whole discussion,” Youngkin said Wednesday in Arizona, where he was campaigning for Trump-backed election denier Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor out there.

An ABC News reporter had just asked Youngkin if he was considering a run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, which is just about the worst-kept secret in U.S. politics.

“I was sworn in on Jan. 15, and we’ve gotten to work in Virginia in order to deliver on what was an incredibly ambitious campaign plan, and we’ve delivered on it, but we have a lot more to do,” Youngkin said, only leaving out the “aw, shucks.”

“Our focus is to make sure that we’re delivering for Virginians, that we’re getting Republican congressional candidates elected in Virginia to take back our House and send Nancy Pelosi back to California,” Youngkin said.

To the last part of what he said there, Youngkin, indeed, has been all over the country the past few months making sure that local and national reporters ask him about his plans for 2024.

His Spirit of Virginia PAC has raised $5.8 million, seeded by a $1 million contribution from the governor’s personal fortune – Youngkin’s net worth is in the area of $470 million, according to an estimate from Forbes – and the PAC money has paid for his trips to back candidates in Arizona, Oregon, where he was on Tuesday, and Maine, where he campaigned for the repugnant Paul LePage last month.

The Washington Post reported this week that the PAC has spent more than $340,000 for ad-making, consulting and fund-raising.

This for a guy who has been on the job for all of nine months, and is prohibited by the Virginia Constitution from running for re-election.

Youngkin may not yet know where all the bathrooms are in the Executive Mansion, and he’s already bored with the job and angling for something more to his liking.

That’s the only thing you can think when you see him schlepping for the likes of Kari Lake, who went from being a beloved local TV news anchor to rabid Trumpist by placing herself as a rabid anti-vaxxer who has pledged to issue a “declaration of invasion” to fight immigration if she’s elected.

Youngkin pulled the wool over the pundit class last fall with his team’s clever messaging casting him as a sweater vest-wearing moderate, but even as the yakkers sang his praises as a Republican-lite, he was playing to the Trump base with his push for “parental rights” in K-12 education that focused solely on the rights of social conservative white parents, and he famously demurred on the question of the legitimacy of the 2020 election until he had secured the GOP nomination, making you wonder where his heart really lies there.

Though actually, it could be that he’s telling you when he stumps for avowed election deniers like Lake.

At one campaign stop on Wednesday, Youngkin said, of course to applause, “Kari, you are great,” then slurped harder with the line, “I was flying here and thinking about all the ways Arizona is great – besides Kari Lake.”

It’s looking more and more that Glenn Youngkin is just using Virginia as a launching pad for something he thinks is more important.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

2022 World Cup

Watch Team USA in the 2022 World Cup on the big screen at The Paramount Theater
Chris Graham
Virginia flag

Hablamos Español: Virginia offers contractor and tradesmen applications in Spanish
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR) has taken steps to break down barriers for Spanish-speaking applicants.

vmi

VMI Football: Keydets host Furman, still looking for first SoCon win in 2022
Chris Graham

VMI Football will host Furman on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium.

shower water

McEachin leads effort to encourage EPA to prioritize environmental justice and protect American waterways
Rebecca Barnabi
your vote matters
,

It’s not the economy, stupid: Because if it was, the midterms would be trending Democrat
Chris Graham
court law

Virginia Beach man pleads guilty in multijurisdictional online child sex sting
Chris Graham
Dash2Trade.

D2T is ready to pump faster than TRX, UNI and SOL – here’s why
Bitcoin Billy