Get outside and enjoy National Kids to Parks Day

Published Tuesday, May. 17, 2022, 10:09 pm

Virginia State Parks will feature kid-friendly programming in celebration of National Kids to Parks Day on May 21 to encourage kids to discover science, history, nature and adventure by exploring the outdoors.

National Kids to Parks Day is sponsored by National Parks Trust and is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. This event helps kids and families develop more active, healthy lifestyles and create lifelong memories while offering educational opportunities.

Park programs include numerous activities such as fishing, archery, hiking, paddling, scavenger hunts, and arts and crafts. Events vary by park location and each event focuses on the natural and cultural features of the park. You can view a list of programs by park and start planning your outdoor adventures today.

Participate in the national photo contest by submitting photos using #MyParkOurFuture on social media and share what your favorite park means to you.

Be sure to visit to a participating local library and check out a Nature Backpack. In addition to supplies and ideas to enhance your park visit, you will have a parking pass for free entrance to the Virginia State Park of your choice.

For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.

