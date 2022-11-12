Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
george mason shoots 54 7 percent runs away from longwood 83 69
Sports

George Mason shoots 54.7 percent, runs away from Longwood, 83-69

Chris Graham
Published:

George MasonGeorge Mason never trailed and received contributions across the roster in Friday night’s 83-69 triumph over Longwood before 5,185 fans inside EagleBank Arena.

The Lancers – picked to win the Big South after capturing the league crown last season – hung around all night, but could not move closer than eight in the second half.

George Mason (1-1) shot 54.7 percent from the floor (29-of-53) and hit 9-of-22 three-point attempts (40.9 percent). The Patriots also held the Lancers to just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc (23.1 percent), which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

Senior Josh Oduro Mason with a game-high 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to record the 10th double-double of his career. Oduro made 6-of-7 attempts from the floor and also dished out three assists in 31 minutes of work.

Grad student Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 points (3-of7 3pt FG) and three assists, while senior Davonte Gaines chipped in 11 points and six rebounds. Freshman Justyn Fernandez tallied the first nine points of his career and made all three of his three-point attempts in his home debut.

The Patriots remain at home to host American Sunday inside EagleBank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Virginia Tech women’s basketbal

Women’s Basketball: #12 Virginia Tech pulls away in second half, defeats Bucknell, 67-41
Roger Gonzalez
Jason Nelson Richmond basketball

Richmond gets 21 from Jason Nelson: Spiders defeat Northern Iowa, 68-55
Chris Graham

Jason Nelson scored 21 points to lead Richmond to a 68-55 win over Northern Friday night at the Robins Center.

uva basketball

#18 Virginia gets 15 from McKneely, 13 from Dunn, coasts to 89-42 win over Monmouth
Chris Graham

Monmouth, coming off a 21-13 season in 2021-2022, was able to hang around with #18 Virginia for 10 minutes Friday night.

odu jmu royal rivalry

Game Preview: JMU Football faces ODU looking to snap three-game losing streak
Chris Graham
lawrence thomas

Albemarle County: Police seeking whereabouts of missing 78-year-old
Chris Graham

Get into the habit: Nunsense set for two-week run at The Wayne Theatre
Rebecca Barnabi
Sick child

Blue Ridge Health District: Flu, RSV pushing area hospitals to capacity
Crystal Graham