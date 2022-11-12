George Mason shoots 54.7 percent, runs away from Longwood, 83-69

George Mason never trailed and received contributions across the roster in Friday night’s 83-69 triumph over Longwood before 5,185 fans inside EagleBank Arena.

The Lancers – picked to win the Big South after capturing the league crown last season – hung around all night, but could not move closer than eight in the second half.

George Mason (1-1) shot 54.7 percent from the floor (29-of-53) and hit 9-of-22 three-point attempts (40.9 percent). The Patriots also held the Lancers to just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc (23.1 percent), which ultimately proved to be the difference in the game.

Senior Josh Oduro Mason with a game-high 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to record the 10th double-double of his career. Oduro made 6-of-7 attempts from the floor and also dished out three assists in 31 minutes of work.

Grad student Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 points (3-of7 3pt FG) and three assists, while senior Davonte Gaines chipped in 11 points and six rebounds. Freshman Justyn Fernandez tallied the first nine points of his career and made all three of his three-point attempts in his home debut.

The Patriots remain at home to host American Sunday inside EagleBank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.