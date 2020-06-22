Gamstop vs. Gamban: What is better?

Published Monday, Jun. 22, 2020, 9:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

With the rise of remote gambling in the UK, various problems related to this field are also increasing with more than 2 million people estimated to experience gambling harms. Thus, to make the gambling fairer and safer, apart from the UK Gambling Commission, other services were launched to help British players to limit their gambling activities.

Gamstop and Gamban are the two reputed schemes released to block gambling platforms and support UK resident players who experience issues on gambling. These two organizations are both renowned and mainly recognized for their self-exclusion programs. Both are well known to be effective when it comes to blocking licensed gambling sites. So, if we can compare these two gambling website blockers, what is better?

Gamstop Scheme

General Information

Gamstop was launched by the company called National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme (NOSES) in April 2018. This not-for-profit organization is a self-exclusion solution created to reduce gambling harms within the UK. In fact, the gamblers who feel to develop a gambling problem are required to register at Gamstop in which they are required to provide their personal details and confirm the registration on mail.

Once it is approved, the players can choose the limit of the ban depending on their choice. They can, actually, prohibit themselves on the platforms licensed by the UKGC for 6 months, 1 year, or 5 years. When their chosen period has expired, they can ask to remove their ban and can have access to the gambling sites again.

Main Functions

As stated above, Gamstop is a scheme to help the gamblers to prohibit themselves from licensed gambling websites. This free independent organism was launched with the goal to encourage safe and responsible gambling.

Therefore, the main duty of this service is to minimize the gambling problems by sensitizing compulsive punters to register at this exclusion option and quit different platforms such as non-Gamstop bingo sites at NonStopCasino.org or others for a chosen period.

This scheme is undoubtedly lucrative for both gamblers and gambling firms. Moreover, the commission announced in January 2020 that all the gambling firms operate in the UK must participate in the program of Gamstop. Apart from the multi-operator self-exclusion, GamStop is also a service that aims to advise and support the gamblers who experience problem gambling.

Gamban Blocker

General Information

Gamban was released by the renowned organisation GambleAware in 2015. Actually, GambleAware is a charity responsible for funding education, treatment, and research projects associated with gambling. The software Gamban was launched to block gambling platforms and applications. Despites a lot of sites for bingo and other games are strictly regulated, there are some that require additional help to self-exclude. Unfortunately, this service is not free since the consumers have to pay charges.

Despite this cheap fee, the customers will certainly find suitable packages meeting their needs. It is worth mentioning that with its effective approaches, Gamban was awarded different prizes. For example, in 2018, it was chosen as a Software Rising Star Award at the EGR B2B Awards. Likewise, Gamban was rewarded as a RegTech Provider of the Year at the Gambling Compliance Global Regulatory Awards in 2019. Today, this blocking software can be downloaded across multiple devices.

Main Functions

The software Gamban allows the punters to prohibit themselves from gambling operators, apps, and even other services related to gambling on the internet. As a matter of fact, when the punters feel to develop a gambling addiction, they can register at the self-exclusion Gamban to ban themselves from their chosen platforms. Unlike Gamstop, once the Gamban app is successfully installed, the gamblers cannot uninstall it anymore.

This means that with GamStop, the consumers can prohibit themselves from the websites for a period of their choice whereas Gamban self-exclusion app is difficult to remove. Currently, Gamban has cooperated with more than 14 remote operators releasing this software to the players who want to self-exclude. Apart from supplying a self-prohibition solution, this service also offers treatment and support to the consumers. The price varies depending on the options required by the customers.

Final Words

The United Kingdom is among the rare countries that have applied such strong policies to protect the players from problem gambling. The choice of Gamstop and Gamban is a personal preference because both can help the players to prevent from a gambling addiction through their self-exclusion schemes.

Working with the UKGC, Gamstop and Gamban have also implemented policies to promote safe and responsible gambling. Despite a fair and reasonable fee charged by Gamban, this organism is also a treatment and support provider. As for Gamstop, this gambling website blocker is ideal for every British gambler since it offers a free robust self-exclusion program.

Author: Bradley Oliva is a British lawyer that has tied up his life with the iGaming industry. Spinning slot machines is his hobby. During his legal career, he’s started writing articles and creating websites to show UK players his tricks and advice.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments