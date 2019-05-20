‘Game of Thrones’ finale recap: No, you wouldn’t have done it better

You might not have liked the way “Game of Thrones” ended. How Daenerys went all “Mad Queen” in Season 8. How Jon Snow ends up back on Night’s Watch. How Bran ends up being king. Whatever.

Your list of grievances is long.

Here’s a suggestion: why can’t you just sit back and enjoy the show?

News flash: your access to the world via Twitter doesn’t make you a showrunner.

You would have done it differently. Great. Get together a team of investors to buy the TV rights to another book, hire a team of writers and production crew, and actors, crank out a pilot, shop it to HBO and Netflix, and see what happens.

I mean, it’s that easy.

Or, anyway, it’s that easy to just say, well, I would’ve done this, that, the other, and it would’ve been better than the way “GoT” turned out.

Sure, it would have.

The finale got it right

To me, the finale neatly wrapped up the character arcs from eight seasons. Jon Snow ends up back on Night’s Watch with the Wildlings, who are finally free with the demise of the White Walkers.

Sansa is Queen of the North, which remains independent.

Arya is traveling the world, searching for what is west of Westeros. She wasn’t meant to be the lady of a castle.

Bran, who in the first episode was learning from his father, Ned Stark, how to be a leader, is thrown from a great height and left paralyzed, becomes the Three-Eyed Raven, is the focus of the Night King in the Great War, and despite the fact that he doesn’t want to be king at the end of all the wars, ends up being king.

“Game of Thrones” is his story.

You thought it was the story of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. I get that. Because we’re all drawn to the love story. And then when we learn that Jon Snow is actually Aegon Targaryen, and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne that has driven Daenerys from the ends of the earth, now, that was a nice twist.

They all don’t live happily ever after. I mean, they do, kinda, sorta. Bran chooses Tyrion Lannister as his hand, and Tyrion presides over the king’s court with Brienne, Samwell, Davos, Bronn, and their last scene has them haggling over internal improvements.

Jon Snow is reunited with Ghost. (Yay!)

Sansa has a coronation. Arya sails off to the edge of the known world.

Life goes on. You are left to your imagination as to what happens after, and the possibilities are endless.

I’m going to miss the hell out of this show.

I won’t miss the endless kvetching over how people who have 14 followers on Twitter would have made it better.

Review by Chris Graham

