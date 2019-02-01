Game Notes: #3 UVA hosts Miami in ACC Saturday Hoops
Third-ranked UVA (19-1, 7-1 ACC) hosts Miami in ACC action Saturday (Feb. 2). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 3 p.m. on Raycom.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Miami game will be televised on Raycom and streamed online on TheACC.com and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Team Notes
- As of Jan. 31, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (53.2 ppg), turnovers per game (8.8), fewest turnovers (175) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (25%), third in scoring margin (20.5), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65), field goal percentage defense (37.2%) and winning percentage (95%), 13th in free throw percentage (76.6%) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.6%),17th in fewest fouls (306), 21st in personal fouls per game (15.3) and 26th in rebound margin (6.3).
- As of Jan. 31, Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (2.9), third in 3-point percentage (45%), ninth in minutes (33.5) and 13th in scoring (14.8).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (5.0) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.1), seventh in 3-point percentage (40.6%) and 17th in minutes (31.7).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks fourth in field goal percentage (53.3%) and 14th in scoring (14.7).
- Mamadi Diakite ranks 10th in blocked shots (1.3) and Braxton Key ranks 23rd in rebounding (5.8).
Miami Team Notes
- Miami is playing its third straight ranked foe and is completing a brutal stretch in which it faces four ranked opponents in five games.
- Miami is the only team among basketball’s six power conferences with five players averaging at least 11 ppg apiece.
- Junior Dewan Hernandez announced Monday that he is withdrawing from the University of Miami to prepare for the 2019 NBA Draft.
- DJ Vasiljevic has hit at least one 3-pointer in 33 straight games – the longest current streak in the ACC – and is 10th in career 3-pointers at UM (172).
- Chris Lykesis ninth in the ACC in overall scoring (16.8) and 10th in conference play (17.0 ppg).
- UM has led in the second half in 16 of its 20 games.
- UM averages 8.8 3-pointers per game (third in ACC).
- Zach Johnson is one of 14 players nationally with 1,500 career points and 350 assists.
About Augusta Free Press
Augusta Free Press launched in 2002. The site serves as a portal into life in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – in a region encompassing Augusta County, Albemarle County and Nelson County and the cities of Charlottesville, Staunton and Waynesboro, at the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway, Skyline Drive, Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail.
