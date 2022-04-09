FredNats drop their 2022 season opener, 9-6, at Delmarva

Sammy Infante and Jeremy De La Rosa homered in the 2022 season opener, but the Fredericksburg Nationals fell to the Delmarva Shorebirds 9-6 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium Friday.

The FredNats raced out to an early 4-0 lead through the first four innings. The team struck in the first on a two-out single by Brady House followed by an RBI double from Branden Bossiere. The former University of Arizona Wildcat finished with two RBI on the night. Infante then extended the team’s lead with a three-run home run through a driving rain in the fourth.

Rodney Theophile (0-0, 0.00 ERA) impressed as the Nationals starter. The 6-5 righty carved the Shorebirds to the tune of eight strikeouts in four shutout innings before giving way to Pedro Gonzalez, who held the home team to just one run in the next two innings.

De La Rosa teed off in the seventh to run the FredNats lead to 5-1. The Shorebirds refused to go quietly though. They scored five runs in a stunning seventh inning reversal vs. FredNats reliever Tyler Schoff before tacking on three more in the eighth with Orlando Ribalta on the mound. Davis Tavares and Darell Hernaiz combined for five hits and six RBI to pace the Shorebirds.

Schoff (0-1) suffered the loss. Kelvin LaRoche (1-) earned the win for the Shorebirds after going two innings in relief and allowing two hits plus one unearned run. Preston Price picked up his first save of the season by getting Infante to line out to left with the bases loaded in the ninth.

The FredNats and Shorebirds will meet again tomorrow. LHP Dustin Saenz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start for Fredericksburg. RHP Conor Grady (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Shorebirds.

Fans can listen live to the radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Delmarva’s video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv. First pitch from Arthur W. Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET, with the FredNats Pregame Show beginning at 6:50 pm ET.

The FredNats will begin their home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:05 pm ET as they welcome the Carolina Mudcats to Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

In celebration of Opening Weekend, the FredNats are hosting a watch party for season ticket holders and members of the media on Sunday, April 10. Gates will open at 1:00 pm.

