Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder to speak on racism, health care equity

The 2022 Wilder Symposium, “Racism, Health and Accountability,” will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, at the Virginia Commonwealth University Singleton Center for the Performing Arts.

The symposium highlights the case of Bruce Tucker, a Black man, who had his heart transplanted without his family’s consent into a white businessman. Tucker’s family sought legal justice and the attorney who represented them was L. Douglas Wilder, who went on to become the first elected African American governor in the United States. The case exemplified a journey to fight racism and demand accountability for a gross violation of human rights.

As the signature speaker, Wilder will discuss the complex ethical issues exposed during the case, as well as examine its lasting historic impact today. Wilder will trace the role of institutionalized racism to the ongoing battle for health care equity and access.

Wilder will field questions from moderator Susan Gooden, Ph.D., dean of the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, and from audience members.

Hosted by the Wilder School and University College, this symposium is part of a larger series based on the 2022-2023 VCU Common Book, “The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South,” by Chip Jones. The book follows a long legacy of inhumane treatment of African Americans for unethical medical advancement in the segregated south. The award-winning book will be read by first-year VCU students and will be a focus area for events across campus this fall.

There is a pre-event reception from 5-6 p.m. with the symposium running from 6-7:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is needed for in-person attendance.

The Virginia Commonwealth University Singleton Center for the Performing Arts located at 922 Park Ave. in Richmond.

The symposium will also be streamed live. To view the livestream, please RSVP at bit.ly/22wsrsvp.