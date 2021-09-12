Former Flame Kowalo named volunteer baseball coach at Liberty

Former Liberty infielder Andrew Kowalo has been named the volunteer assistant coach for the Liberty baseball program.

Kowalo, who started at second base for the Flames during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, returns to Liberty after serving two seasons as an assistant coach at Potomac State and one season as a volunteer assistant at VMI. He will assist in all aspects of the Flames program and on-campus baseball camps.

After graduating from Liberty with a bachelor’s in sport management in 2017, the Wheeling, W.Va., native began his collegiate coaching career at Potomac State in 2018 working with the Catamounts hitters along with the infielders. In 2019, he served as the volunteer assistant at VMI, before returning to Potomac State this past season. In addition, Kowalo served as the Director of Baseball for Prep Baseball Report (PBR) in both New York and Pennsylvania.

In his two seasons at Liberty after transferring from Potomac State, Kowalo hit .270 with 13 home runs, 74 RBI and 68 runs scored. The infielder posted a .389 on base percentage in 110 games. During his senior season of 2017, current Liberty head coach Scott Jackson’s first year in Lynchburg, Kowalo started all 55 games at second base for the 32-23 Flames.

Before his time at Liberty, Kowalo played two seasons at Potomac State. He hit .371 with a .458 on-base percentage and .507 slugging percentage in 2014, before posting a .405 batting average and a .510 on-base percentage in 2015. That year, he helped to lead the Catamounts to the Region XX Championship.