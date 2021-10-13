Florida Oil Corp acquires Bradenton, Fla., gas station

Businessman Faiz Salti, the founder, owner, and director of privately-owned retail gasoline upstart Florida Oil Corp, has announced that his company has acquired yet another gas station, this time located in Bradenton, Fla.

This latest acquisition brings the total number of gasoline filling stations owned and operated by Florida Oil Corp up to an impressive forty-seven, placing the company’s overall market share of the retail gas station sector at just over half a percent in the Sunshine State.

In a prepared statement, Faiz Salti issued the following remarks about the newest business in Florida Oil Corp’s ever-expanding portfolio: “Florida is one of the tougher markets in the country. It took a lot of skill, hard work, and creativity, but we cracked it. Our purchase of the Bradenton gas station is simply the most recent evidence of that. On behalf of the Florida Oil Corp family, we would like to extend a genuine and wholehearted welcome to the establishment, its staff, and its customers.”

Faiz Salti’s statement continues by elaborating on the company’s vetting process for acquiring businesses, before laying out its plans for the near-term future. “The Bradenton gas station is emblematic of exactly the kind of business that our company is looking to add to its network. Obviously, the company conducted a rigorous investigation of its condition prior to making an offer, and we were more than pleased with the results. The Bradenton station was found to be very organized, very profitable, very clean, and located in an ideal area to facilitate a steady flow of interstate traffic. In the coming months, we hope to add many businesses with similar profiles to our list of holdings.”

The city of Bradenton is located on the west coast of Florida, approximately equidistant between Tampa and Fort Myers, and just north of Sarasota. Interstate highway 75 passes through the city, making it a busy thoroughfare for commuters and tourists alike. Florida Oil Corp is banking on the strategic location of Bradenton to bolster the bottom line of its newest acquisition.

“Although nobody can truly see the future, and no business acquisition is ever guaranteed to pay off, I and the other executives at Florida Oil Corp think we’ve made a smart choice by placing our money on the Bradenton gas station,” states Faiz Salti with an air of self-assuredness, adding, “Of course, only time will tell, but I have a feeling that we picked a winner.”

Presently, Florida Oil Corp owns nearly four dozen gas stations throughout Florida, and aside from Bradenton, boasts locations in Orlando, Sarasota, Port Richey, New Port Richey, and Palmetto, to name just a few. The company does not associate itself with any one single oil and gas multinational, opting instead to operate its gas stations under several banners, including such well-established and trusted brands as Chevron, Shell, Circle K, BP, Mobil, Go Market, Thornton’s, and Sunoco. Florida Oil Corp was formally incorporated on December 18, 2018, with Faiz Salti listed as its registered agent. The company has since made its presence felt in the State of Florida’s retail gasoline station sector, seemingly growing larger and more profitable week by week.