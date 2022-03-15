Fix a Leak Week: 1 trillion gallons wasted from household leaks annually

The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County Service Authority and Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority are working to bring attention to the importance of finding and fixing leaks.

Fix a Leak Week is a national campaign sponsored by the EPA’s WaterSense program, which seeks to inform the public on how to identify and fix leaks. By making fixes, Americans put a stop to the more than 1 trillion gallons of water being wasted from household leaks each year.

“We have all had a dripping faucet that we put off fixing, but for Fix a Leak Week we are asking you to act on those leaks now,” said Jill Greiner, City of Charlottesville’s Water Efficiency Program coordinator. “Even a single dripping faucet can waste more than 3,000 gallons of water per year (equivalent to the amount of water you need to take 180 showers). We hope these events help remind everyone of the importance of finding and fixing leaks in your home.”

Events

Fix a Leak Week officially occurs in March each year. This year, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are extending the focus on fixing leaks throughout the spring (March 14th – May 1st) with two main events: Home Scavenger Hunt and the Virtual Fix a Leak Family 5K.

The Home Scavenger Hunt helps you get to know your water fixtures and make sure that none are leaking in the place you live. Complete the Home Scavenger Hunt Worksheet and submit (electronically, drop off, or by mail) by May 1st to be entered to win a special prize.

The Virtual Fix a Leak Family 5K is free and open through May 1st for you to run your 5K and submit your results, and you will be entered to win a special prize. Registration for the 5K is open now.

Fix a Leak Events will end on May 1st, which coincide with this year’s Rivanna RiverFest. Come celebrate and experience our river on May 1st at the Rivanna River Company. There will be a River Boat Race (registration required), music, food, and community partners to help connect you to our river. There will be a 5K course marked out along the Rivanna River Trail near RiverFest for those interested in completing the 5K on May 1st during Rivanna RiverFest; however, there will be no official timers or race attendants.

Go to the event webpage for full list of activities and details: rivannariver.org/rivanna-riverfest.

Fix a Leak Week

Three steps you can do this spring to save water are to check, twist, and replace:

CHECK for leaks. Look and listen for running toilets and dripping faucets, shower heads, sprinklers, spigots, and other fixtures.

Look and listen for running toilets and dripping faucets, shower heads, sprinklers, spigots, and other fixtures. TWIST and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water in your bathroom without a noticeable difference in flow, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator.

To save water in your bathroom without a noticeable difference in flow, twist on a WaterSense labeled faucet aerator. REPLACE the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled models. These models are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.