fishersville family donates holiday tree to the city of charlottesville

The City of Charlottesville has secured a tree for the Downtown Mall thanks to a family in Fishersville.

According to a news alert sent out by the city, urban forrester Steve Gaines and the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department are to thank for the donation.

The city is now asking for input on names for this year’s tree. A poll will be posted on Charlottesville’s social media accounts for residents to weigh in.

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination celebration is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at the Ting Pavilion. The event features a holiday concert, food, games, prizes, special guests and holiday fun for all ages.

Admission is free. Parking is complimentary at Market and Water street garages beginning at 4 p.m.

More information on the Grand Illumination event can be found at www.cvillegrand.com.