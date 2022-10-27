Menu
Culture

Fishersville family donates holiday tree to the City of Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

charlottesville grand illumination logo ting pavilionThe City of Charlottesville has secured a tree for the Downtown Mall thanks to a family in Fishersville.

According to a news alert sent out by the city, urban forrester Steve Gaines and the Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department are to thank for the donation.

The city is now asking for input on names for this year’s tree. A poll will be posted on Charlottesville’s social media accounts for residents to weigh in.

Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination celebration is planned for Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at the Ting Pavilion. The event features a holiday concert, food, games, prizes, special guests and holiday fun for all ages.

Admission is free. Parking is complimentary at Market and Water street garages beginning at 4 p.m.

More information on the Grand Illumination event can be found at www.cvillegrand.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

