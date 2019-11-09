Field Hockey: Boston College upsets UVA in ACC semis

All-ACC first-teamer Fusine Govaert broke a scoreless deadlock with a reverse chip shot at the 5:31 mark of the first extra period, lifting second-seeded Boston College to a 1-0 win over third-seeded UVA before a chilled but excitedly appreciative home crowd.

Boston College (13-6) moves on to Sunday’s 11 a.m. championship game. The Eagles, who have won nine of their last 10 matches, battled the Tar Heels gamely on the road Oct. 25 before dropping a 3-2 decision.

Virginia (16-4) saw an eight-game winning streak end, but will now await what should be good news from the NCAA tournament selection committee Sunday evening.

Boston College edged the Cavaliers by a 1-0 score for the second time this season. The Eagles took the regular-season match between the teams on Oct. 4, when Govaert scored the game’s lone goal with six seconds left the in the first half.

Friday’s rematch proved just as tight and low-scoring as the teams battled to a scoreless tie at intermission and beyond.

Not that both teams – particularly Virginia in the first half – didn’t have chances. Five of the Cavaliers’ seven first-half shots were on goal, but Eagles goalkeeper Sarah Dwyer stopped four of them and BC came up with a team save on the fifth. Jaime Natale had a shot on goal for the Eagles, but keeper Lauren Hausheer intervened for the Cavaliers.

The second half evolved into more of the same, and Virginia managed the first shot of the second half. Govaert finally ended the drama when she picked up a loose ball inside the circle and delivered her game winner.

Virginia took the loss despite out-shooting the Eagles 11-9 in the game and having seven shots on goal to the Eagles’ two. Dwyer finished with six saves for her second shutout in as many ACC Championship games.

The goal of the season was the eighth of the season for Govaert, who entered the game tied for 10th in the ACC. The Rye, New York, junior has five game-winning goals on the season, which ranks third among all league players.

Sunday morning’s title game will be carried live by ACC Network, with Alex Pearlman on the play-by-play and Leah Secondo serving as analyst.

