Fasten your seatbelts: 9 of the world’s scariest rides

Looking at fast roller coasters and tall free-fall towers, it’s hard to believe that the first rides were considered to be harmless swings and rolling slides. Nowadays amusement parks offer both primitive rides for children and options for intrepid adults who crave an adrenaline rush, which bring emotions similar to the top slots of 2022. We decided to look into the latter category to compile a list of the most dangerous rides for those who love extreme sports.

Big Shot Catapult, Las Vegas, USA

This attraction lifts 15 intrepid riders to a height of 329 meters. Then the catapult plummets downhill at 70 km/h and accelerates by a factor of four. Besides inexpressible emotions, tourists have the opportunity to enjoy a magnificent view of the world capital of entertainment and excitement.

X-Scream Wagon, Las Vegas, USA

The construction is a carriage for eight people, which rides the rails into the abyss and brakes sharply, leaving the nose far beyond the edge of the roof. Visitors remain in the full sense that they have already begun to fall down, and do not hold back screaming, justifying the name of the attraction.

Insanity Carousel, Las Vegas, USA

As the tallest carousel in the world, Insanity is about 300 meters tall and the unglazed stalls with passengers spinning 20 meters from the edge of the roof. But the scariest part is when the seats slide apart, tilting thrill-seekers toward the abyss.

Formula Rossa, Ferrari World Theme Park, Abu Dhabi, UAE

The title of the fastest roller coaster in the world already makes it a dream come true for thrill-seekers. The carriage accelerates to 240 km/h in 4.9 seconds and the whole ride lasts only 1 minute 33 seconds. It’s interesting that the shape of the 2200-meter rails resembles the famous race track in the Italian city of Monza.

Takabisha, Fuji-Q Highland Park, Fujiyoshida, Japan

Just looking at the long roller coaster with lots of loops gives you goosebumps. But the ride became world famous because it has the largest angle of descent, which reaches 121 degrees. All so that visitors have the opportunity to experience complete weightlessness.

Kingda Ka, Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, New Jersey, USA

The Kingda Ka is the tallest roller coaster in the world with a height of 139 meters. The ride is also terrifyingly fast, reaching over 200 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. The entire trip takes 28 seconds, which for many will seem like an eternity.

Zip World at Penrhyn Quarry, North Wales, UK

If you have dreamed of feeling the state of flight, then you should definitely take a ride on a cable car over a picturesque mountainous area. Over one and a half kilometers the extreme rider travels at a speed of 161 km / h in just two minutes. However, because of the high level of adrenaline, not everyone can enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Steel Dragon 2000, Nagashima Spa Land Amusement Park, Nagashima, Japan

The longest roller coaster in the world is 2.5 kilometers long. The height of the ride, which resembles the body of a writhing dragon, is comparable to a 30-storey house. As for the speed of cars, it reaches 150 kilometers per hour.

Leap of Faith, Aquaventure Waterpark, Dubai, UAE

Many call Leap of Faith the scariest water slide in existence. What scares the most is not the 27.5 meter drop or the steep incline, but the final stretch of the 61 meter slide which is a transparent tunnel that goes through an aquarium with sharks. The creators of the attraction guarantee that the 10-second descent will be memorable for a long time.

Story by Arina Stanley

