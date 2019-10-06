EMU to induct three into Hall of Honor at Homecoming

Eastern Mennonite University will induct three new members to the Hall of Honor this fall: Katie Lamm Spengler ‘09, Kristina Landis Yoder ‘09 and Ben Yoder ‘08.

The induction ceremony, among many events during EMU’s Homecoming and Family Weekend 2019, begins with a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by a program at 9:15 a.m. The event kicks off a busy day on campus, which includes three varsity sporting events as well as an all-alumni women’s volleyball match.

Registration is required for the induction ceremony. Visit www.emu.edu/homecoming to register.

A video webstream of the induction ceremony will be available online.

With this year’s inductions, EMU’s Hall of Honor contains 100 former players and coaches, as well as four teams and six administration honorees from the era known as “The First 60 Years.” Sponsored by the Royals Club, the Hall of Honor is located in the main hallway in University Commons, which houses Yoder Arena.

Katie Lamm Spengler ‘09 – Women’s Soccer (2005-08)

Spengler was a dynamic scoring threat the instant she stepped on the field at EMU, earning All-ODAC honors each of her four playing seasons, including the ODAC Rookie of the Year award in 2005. She was a three-time VaSID All-State player and twice was named to the NSCAA All-Region Team.

Spengler scored at least 13 goals in each of her seasons, including 19 in 2006 when the Royals finished 13-4-1 and 9-2 in the ODAC. She is No. 2 in EMU history with 61 career goals and 135 career points and No. 4 with 13 career assists.

Spengler lives in Shillington, Pa., with husband Zach, their 15-month-old son Lukus, and dogs Chief and Lilly. She has worked for the past five years as a physical therapy assistant at Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital in Reading. She still finds time to run and play soccer in the Berks County Women’s Soccer League.

Kristina Landis Yoder ’09 – Field Hockey (2006-08)

Yoder dominated the field as a defender in her three seasons at Eastern Mennonite. Yoder was named the EMU Female Newcomer of the Year after her first season and claimed All-ODAC First Team status all three of her years. Yoder was also VaSID All-State First Team twice.

Despite playing as a defender, Yoder still picked up seven goals, nine assists, and 23 points over her career. She helped the team post 21 shutouts. In addition to the athletic awards, Yoder was voted the ODAC Scholar Athlete of the Year twice.

Yoder currently lives in Penn Laird, Va., with her husband Greg and children, Ephraim and Lydia. She works as a critical care nurse in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at UVA Medical Center and also plays violin in The Walking Roots Band.

Ben Yoder ’08 – Men’s Soccer (2004-07) & Men’s Volleyball (2005-08)

Yoder was the rare two-sport athlete who was also a two-sport star. Volleyball was his stronger side where as a setter he was named All-NECVA First Team twice and All-NECVA Western Division Second Team another year. He set program records of 1,298 assists in a season and 4,285 assists in a career. Yoder also graduated No. 2 in career history with 821 digs.

On the soccer field, Yoder was named All-ODAC Second Team in 2006 and left EMU No. 18 on the career scoring list with 41 points and No. 16 with 17 career goals. He also earned EMU Newcomer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and the Presidents Award.

Yoder lives in Lederach, Pennsylvania, with his wife Heidi and their three children: Clayton, 5, Anna, 3, and Garrett, 4 weeks old. He owns Slate Run Builders, a home renovation and addition company.

Athletic Events

There will also be numerous games on campus for the Homecoming weekend, including the alumni-only women’s volleyball match on Saturday, followed by a reception.

Friday – Baseball Blue/Black World Series

Saturday – Baseball Blue/Black World Series

Saturday – Women’s Volleyball Alumni Match, 1:00pm

Saturday – Field Hockey vs. Washington and Lee, 1:00pm

Saturday – Women’s Soccer vs. Lynchburg, 4:00pm (Senior Recognition)

Saturday – Men’s Soccer vs. Randolph-Macon, 7:00pm (Parent Recognition)

The Yoder Golf Classic, which has traditionally been on Homecoming and Family Weekend, was moved to Friday, Sept. 20.

For more information on campus-wide events, click here to see the EMU homepage for Homecoming & Family Week 2019.