Eastern Mennonite University to host College Disc Golf qualifier

The Eastern Mennonite University disc golf team will be hosting the one-day, two-round EMU Royals Qualifier at Westover Park on Saturday, Feb. 29.

One bid to the national championship will be awarded in the College Disc Golf-sanctioned event.

The singles round will be played that morning at 9:30am, with a team round coming after lunch.

Teams interested in playing at the EMU Royals Qualifier should register here.

For more information, see the official flyer or email Trevor Oyer at trevor.oyer11@gmail.com.

Rocktown Disc Golf Club will run the event, with the club, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, and EMU all coming together on short notice to make the EMU Royals Qualifier a possibility.

Oyer had been in contact with College Disc Golf about a previously scheduled qualifier in New Jersey that had fallen through, and out of those conversations came the EMU Royals Qualifier.

“I believe disc golf is a sport that many people can enjoy and want to continue to grow the sport,” Oyer explained. “Included in this is sustaining a team at EMU for the future. It is a super unique opportunity for students at EMU to play disc golf against Division I schools and have chances to play at Nationals. Being able to host a qualifier not only helps put our name out into the college disc golf world, but it also provides a great opportunity to build our disc golf program. We hope to get more students interested in disc golf.”

Oyer added that if student interest from campus is high enough prior to the qualifier, they would like to add a second team from EMU.

Last November, EMU’s club team participated in the Flamethrower Invitational at Liberty University, with the team coming just one stroke shy of tying Western Kentucky, which earned the final of three bids available to nationals. The EMU team includes Trevor Oyer, Jared Oyer, Cameron Byer and Silas Driver.

The CDG National Championship is April 1-4 in Rock Hill, S.C.

