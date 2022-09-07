dupont community credit union opens 14th location in fishersville

DuPont Community Credit Union has opened their 14th location in the Food Lion Shopping Center in Fishersville.

The Windward Pointe Member Center is located at 32 Windward Drive, Suite 120.

“We are excited to expand our financial cooperative within the Fishersville community and to be a part of the continued growth of this area,” said Steve Elkins, DCCU’s president and CEO. “We look forward to serving our existing Fishersville members as well as introducing new members to our cooperative.”

The retail branch manager is Summer Sheets.

At Winward Pointe, a new service will be available to streamline the banking experience. Personal Teller Machines, or PTMs, will be offered. These PTMs use video technology to offer a virtual version of the traditional in-person banking experience, essentially an ATM with live video. You can walk up to the PTM, touch the screen, and start a conversation with a DCCU member representative who can answer questions and facilitate a number of financial transactions for you.

The branch will also offer new accounts, loans, complex transactions, a coin machine and investment and mortgage advisors.

For more information on the new branch, visit https://www.mydccu.com/windwardpointe