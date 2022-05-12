Dr. Jerry Wallace hired as president of Danville Virginia Community College

Dr. Jerry Wallace has been named the next president of Danville Community College. Wallace’s hiring concludes a national search that attracted 63 candidates.

“The Danville community is working hard to become a national, if not global, leader in advanced manufacturing. With Jerry Wallace’s leadership, Danville Community College will be a leader and dependable partner in that effort, creating the training opportunities the community needs to attract and retain businesses. Jerry offers impeccable workforce development credentials and experience,” said Glenn DuBois, the chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “And thanks to the terrific work that Dr. Muriel Mickles has done as DCC’s interim president, the college is ready to excel in its next chapter.”

Currently, Wallace is the campus president of the Hastings Campus of Nebraska Central Community College, where he has worked since 2019. Prior to that, he was dean of Workforce, Technical and Community Education from 2017 to 2019 at New River Community and Technical College in Beckley, W.Va.

“I’m very excited to join the Danville community and to lead DCC with a focus on student success and economic development-driven workforce development,” said Wallace. “I look forward to working with the college’s faculty and staff as we find ways to continually improve how we serve our students and broader communities.”

Wallace’s previous experience also includes serving as associate dean of continuing education, resident life director and enrollment services representative at colleges in Odessa, Texas, Montgomery, W.Va., and Muskegon, Mich.. He began his education career in K-12 schools in Michigan. Wallace earned a bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University; a master’s degree from Western Michigan University; an MBA from Maryville University; and doctorate from St. Thomas University.

“Dr. Wallace, I believe, will be an excellent president for our college’s workforce development programs. He offers a wealth of experience in that regard, and we look forward to having him join us,” said Carlyle Wimbish, chair of the Danville Community College Advisory Board. “And our board owes a debt of gratitude for the outstanding job that Dr. Muriel Mickles did in her year as our college’s interim president. She accomplished a lot in her time in that role.”

Wallace becomes DCC’s seventh president when he begins the job in July.

DCC is a two-year institution of higher education under the statewide Virginia Community College System. DCC’s service area includes the City of Danville, Pittsylvania County, and Halifax County.

