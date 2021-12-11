Department of Correction to proceed with medical services contract cancellation

The Supreme Court of Virginia denied an emergency motion to stay and petition for review filed by the Virginia Department of Corrections’ outgoing medical services contractor, Armor Correctional Health.

VADOC can now proceed with the termination of its existing contract as it moves to de-privatize healthcare services in its facilities.

The decision was handed down earlier today and follows one from the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond yesterday, which stated that VADOC did not act arbitrarily and capriciously in its decision to cancel the contract with Armor Correction Health. The Circuit Court ruling from Judge Phillip Hairston also stated that the vendor did not meet any of the factors necessary to grant a temporary injunction.

Today’s ruling means the Department can now proceed with a new contract with VitalCore Health Strategies as its interim healthcare provider while the Department prepares to fully assume responsibility for delivering healthcare services to the nearly 25,000 inmates in state custody.

“Today’s proceedings are a victory for the quality of healthcare in our facilities,” said Harold Clarke, director of the VADOC. “Our goal has always been to provide the constitutionally-mandated level of healthcare in our facilities and this transition will ensure that we are able to continue to do so in the future.”

The Department’s new contract with VitalCore Health Strategies will begin at midnight on Sunday, Dec. 12.

