Defense keys VMI to convincing 45-7 win at Mercer

Published Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 10:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

An Alex Oliver pick-six on the first play of the game set the tone early for VMI as the Keydets raced to a 24-0 halftime lead and eventual 45-7 victory over the host Mercer Bears Saturday evening at Five Star Stadium in Macon.

VMI is now in a three-way tie for first place in the SoCon race at 3-1 with ETSU and Mercer. With four league contests remaining, the Keydets will have two weeks to prepare for Samford on Oct. 30 with a bye next Saturday.

In a dominant defensive effort, the Keydets (5-2, 3-1) limited Mercer to 23 yards rushing. The Bears entered the contest averaging 280 yards on the ground, which ranks fifth overall in the FCS. VMI also had 10 tackles for loss for 52 yards, including three sacks for 19 yards. VMI only had two sacks on the season prior to Saturday’s contest. In addition, Mercer was limited to nine first downs and converted just two of 14 on third down conversions.

Playing without offensive stars Korey Bridy and Jakob Herres, the Keydets started the game with questions that were answered by backup running backs Rashad Raymond and Hunter Rice. Raymond finished with a career-high 163 yards rushing and a touchdown while Rice finished with 112 yards on 17 carries and three second-half touchdowns. The last time VMI had two 100-yard rushers occurred in 2009 against Army West Point.

The Keydets also did not turn the ball over to the Bears a single time.

After Oliver’s pick-six, the Keydet defense again stepped up when Will Bunton forced a fumble deep in Bear territory which was recovered by Charles Dixon. Two plays later, VMI quarterback Seth Morgan took it in from 13 yards out to put VMI up, 14-0, just two minutes into the game.

Early in the second quarter, Raymond took a rush 80 yards to the house to put VMI up, 21-0. Kicker Jerry Rice later added three points on a short 26-yard field goal to give VMI its 24-0 halftime advantage.

Midway through the third quarter, Hunter Rice capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown scamper and 31-0 VMI lead. On VMI’s next possession, Rice again capped an 8-play, 42-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown rush to put the Keydets up, 38-0, at the 4:05 mark of the third quarter.

Rice would go on to score his third touchdown rush of the day to end a 10-play, 71-yard drive early in the fourth quarter for VMI’s final score of the game.

Mercer receiver Ethan Dirrim ensured the Bears would not be shut out with just over three minutes left to play with a 71-yard TD reception from Carter Peevy.

The Keydets return to action Saturday, October 30, against Samford at 1:30 p.m. at Foster Stadium.

Postgame: VMI coach Scott Wachenheim

“Our defense played as fine a game as I’ve seen our defense play at VMI – that’s as both a head coach and as an assistant coach on the opposing sideline. The only score given up was against several of our reserve players. I’m proud of our offense the way Hunter Rice and Rashad Raymond stepped up running the ball and the way the offensive line got after them up front. They did a great job blocking. We had over 300 yards rushing – I don’t know the last time a non-wishbone VMI team did that.

“It’s great to come on the road and get a win. I’m going to celebrate this one all the way back. We have an open week so we’ll get back Monday and watch the video and try to improve as we are on the hunt for a SoCon Championship.”