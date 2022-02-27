Day-use tickets needed to visit Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park

Visitors to the Old Rag area of Shenandoah National Park must have a day-use ticket in addition to their entrance pass effective March 1.

The requirement is part of a pilot program to reduce impacts to natural resources and improve the visitor experience.

“The number of people climbing Old Rag Mountain continues to grow and congestion on the mountain is impacting resources and visitors. This pilot project will allow us an opportunity to test a strategy for managing this area to ensure Old Rag is preserved and everyone has a high-quality trip,” according to Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to Nov. 30; 400 will be released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance.

Hikers must purchase their tickets before arriving via www.recreation.gov/ticket/10088450/ticket/10088451.

Due to the lack of internet connectivity tickets will not be available at the Old Rag fee station. There is very little cell phone coverage in the area, so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of traveling to Old Rag.

Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket fee of $1.

The pilot will conclude Nov. 30. At that time park managers will evaluate the program and choose a course for the future intended to alleviate crowds to protect resources and improve the visitor experience.

For more information about the pilot, specifics about where tickets are required, and details on obtaining tickets, go to go.nps.gov/oldragticket.