Cumberland hits milestone home run in Norfolk Tides loss

The Pajaritos de Norfolk (11-6) fell to the Cervezas de Durham (6-11), 7-5, on Saturday night at Harbor Park, in front of a crowd season-high crowd of 8,075. Both teams took the field in their Copa de la Diversion identities, a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams’ local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Durham jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first, highlighted by a three-run homer from Tristan Gray. Norfolk responded with two runs in their first time up, through an RBI-walk from Robert Neustrom and an RBI-single by Brett Cumberland. The Cervezas scored three more runs in the second, taking a 7-2 lead that would hold the rest of the night.

The Pajaritos would attempt to mount a late rally by scoring three times in the sixth to cut the lead to 7-5. Cumberland sparked the offense by blasting a two-run shot to right field. That home run was the 5,000th home run by Norfolk as a Triple-A franchise. Two batters later, Cadyn Grenier launched a solo shot, his first of the year.

Despite the loss, the Norfolk bullpen did not allow a run over 7.2 innings, combining for eight strikeouts. Kevin Smith worked 4.0 innings in relief, allowing two hits while fanning two. Smith has not allowed a run in his last 9.0 innings, spanning three games. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in all four of his outings this season.

Tyler Nevin went 3-for-4 with a run and a double, his second-straight game with three hits.

Norfolk takes on Durham in the series finale tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. RHP Cody Sedlock (2-0, 5.40) is set to take the mound for the Tides, with the Bulls starter yet to be announced.

