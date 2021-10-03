Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Schedule for week of Oct. 4-8

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

Route 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Westbound left lane closed and alternating eastbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Be alert for flagging operations on Route 20 and Route 649 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Brush removal operations from mile marker 107 to mile marker 122. Expect workers on the left shoulder in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) to Interstate 64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Inspection of bridge over Stockton Creek near Route 692 (Plank Road). Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Bridge work over the Mechums River near Route 240 (Three Notched Road). Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 618 (Jefferson Mill Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hardware River. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 722 (Rockfish Crossing) – Inspection of bridge over the Rockfish River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Pipe work between Route 643 (South Merrimac Road) and Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 621 (Riley Road) and Route 613 (Waterloo Road). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 1060 (Clemair Drive) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 610 (Elys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River at the Spotsylvania County line. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 640 (Docs Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Thornton River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 729 (Eggbornsville Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hazel River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mobile work zone with right shoulder closure under permit from the Culpeper County line to Route 681 (Holtzclaw Road). Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Kellys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rappahannock River. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 735 (Keyser Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Buck Road. Road closed to through traffic starting Monday. Anticipated completion Oct. 14.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridge over the Rivanna River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 601 (Venable Road) to the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 637 (Antioch Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Hardware River. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River at the Madison County line. Expect alternating northbound lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations between mile markers 147 and 143. Be alert for workers on the shoulders in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Anna River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 601 (Paynes Mill Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Anna River. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 611 (Octagon Church Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 635 (Factory Mill Road) to the Hanover County line. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 614 (Carrs Bridge Road) – Inspection of bridge over Sedges Creek. Expect alternating lane closures Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 615 (Zion Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to Route 615 (Columbia Road). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday during daytime hours.

(NEW) Route 649 (Byrd Mill Road) – Inspection of bridge over the South Anna River. Expect alternating lane closures Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 708 (Nannie Burton Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 604 (Roundabout Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 718 (Proffits Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 606 (Waltons Store Road) to the Goochland County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 727 (Michie Town Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 635 (Factory Mill Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Wednesday and Thursday during daytime hours.

(UPDATE) Route 748 (Jones Farm Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Monday and Tuesday during daytime hours.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

(NEW) Route 772 (Breezy Point Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 689 (Moorefield Road) to the end of state maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures Monday during daytime hours.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 615 (Rapidan Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River at the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations eastbound from Route 645 (South Poes Road) to the Culpeper County line. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures Monday and Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Resurfacing operations westbound between Route 729 (Richmond Road) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway). Expect alternating westbound lane closures Monday through Friday.

