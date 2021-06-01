Cryptocurrencies in the online casino

Published Tuesday, Jun. 1, 2021, 10:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

More and more online casinos also accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin – so called Bitcoin Casinos. In doing so, they are following a global trend that is catching on with more and more people and offering a glimpse into the future.

After all, not only credit cards, the classic bank transfer, Skrill, Trustly or Neteller are accepted, but also the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. And who knows, maybe other such digital currencies such as Ethereum or Litecoin will follow at some point.

The advantage of a Bitcoin payment

Since the cryptocurrency is considered particularly forgery-proof thanks to blockchain technology, topping up a player’s account using Bitcoin is a particularly secure option. The complete processing of the transfer is decentralised and without the use of a bank.

Since Bitcoin can be transferred to an online casino quite quickly, customers do not have to expect long waiting times until the corresponding credit is credited to the player account. This means that you can also start playing quite quickly.

Fit for the future?

At the moment we are in a time of major upheavals – also due to the pandemic. This also affects the world of casinos, where the trend is increasingly towards online casinos. Of course, with ever more comprehensive security measures to protect against hackers and who knows, maybe soon with the use of artificial intelligence.

The acceptance of Bitcoin (and successively other cryptocurrencies) is another step towards the future, especially as they will play an ever-increasing role. The world of gambling should not be left out. What is the saying? The future starts now.

Perhaps in just a few years you will be able to play with other players in an online casino using virtual reality glasses, whereby it will then feel as if you are actually sitting with them in a real casino. And without even having to set foot out of your house.

What games can you play?

The range of games is extensive. Those who prefer card games, for example, can try their hand at classics such as poker, blackjack or baccarat. Roulette is also a very popular game. But seriously, what would a casino be without roulette? It’s simply part of the inventory, isn’t it?

Not to forget the slots with different designs, which can certainly bring variety into the game. Of course, there are the perennial favourites 888 Dragon, Book of Gods and Hot Safari. There are also matching jackpot games like Clash of the Beast, Lucky Friday, or Divine Fortune.

Conclusion

Whether you prefer to fill your own player account with Bitcoin, Euros or Dollars is ultimately irrelevant. The main thing is that you can trust the security of an established online casino that offers both new customers and loyal regular customers extensive bonuses that are worth looking at. However, cryptocurrencies definitely offer some advantages that should definitely be taken into account when playing in online casinos.

Story by Ralf Randerer

Related

Comments