Crimora man turns himself in after apparent murder of wife

A 41-year-old Augusta County resident is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail after an alleged domestic disturbance with his wife that resulted in her death.

Dwayne Lee White, of the 200 block of Morton Road in Crimora, walked in to the Staunton Police Department Monday morning, July 19. He advised Staunton police officers that he discharged a firearm overnight with his wife at their home. He told officers, according to a release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, that he then left the scene, and traveled to the Staunton Police Department.

Augusta County deputies responded to the home and discovered 38-year-old Kelin Mirea Pacheco-White, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

While deputies worked to secure the scene, the male was detained and transported to the sheriff’s office. While the investigation is in the preliminary stages, White has been charged with murder, knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony, and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.