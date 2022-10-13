Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck

A beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday.

Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.

It will also serve surrounding neighborhoods in Forest, Timberlake and Madison Heights.

It marks the eighth store in Virginia and 227th store nationwide.

Insomnia cookies will offer in-store, pickup and delivery options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

In celebration of the new Lynchburg store, Insomnia Cookies will be holding an all-day in-store grand opening celebration baked full of freebies, treats, and more, on Saturday from noon to 3 a.m. Everyone who visits the new store on Oct. 15 will receive one free classic cookie and be eligible for giveaways.

The location will be open Monday-Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday-Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, noon to 3 a.m.; and Sunday, noon to 1 a.m.

For more information, visit https://insomniacookies.com/menu/2064