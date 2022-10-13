Menu
craving cookies after midnight if you are in lynchburg youre in luck
Culture

Craving cookies after midnight? If you are in Lynchburg, you’re in luck

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

insomnia cookiesA beloved cult brand of cookies will be serving warm cookies, ice cream and more sweets late into the night in Lynchburg starting on Saturday.

Insomnia Cookies will open a new location at 3920 Wards Road in Lynchburg on Oct. 15. The new location will be located to serve Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg and Central Virginia Community College’s campuses.

It will also serve surrounding neighborhoods in Forest, Timberlake and Madison Heights.

It marks the eighth store in Virginia and 227th store nationwide.

Insomnia cookies will offer in-store, pickup and delivery options to satisfy your sweet tooth.

In celebration of the new Lynchburg store, Insomnia Cookies will be holding an all-day in-store grand opening celebration baked full of freebies, treats, and more, on Saturday from noon to 3 a.m. Everyone who visits the new store on Oct. 15 will receive one free classic cookie and be eligible for giveaways.

The location will be open Monday-Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday-Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday, noon to 3 a.m.; and Sunday, noon to 1 a.m.

For more information, visit https://insomniacookies.com/menu/2064

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

