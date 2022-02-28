COVID-19: Hospitalizations, cases at lowest levels in Virginia since November

The number of people in Virginia hospitals with COVID is at its lowest point in three months Monday, as case numbers continue to level out on the downslope of the Omicron wave.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association COVID dashboard reported 902 people with COVID in hospitals across the Commonwealth Monday morning.

That’s the lowest daily number since back on Nov. 27.

Case numbers for Sunday and Monday reported by the Virginia Department of Health were below 1,000 each day – at 729 on Sunday and 764 on Monday.

The last time Virginia reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases in a single day – Nov. 28.

Story by Chris Graham