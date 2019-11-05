Corps of Cadets alum 2nd Lt. William Breedlove named Notre Dame game Hokie Hero

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. William Breedlove, a 2018 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned degrees in Russian language and literature and international studies from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Notre Dame.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Breedlove is deployed to Iraq with the 574th Composite Supply Company in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

He serves as a transportation corps officer and a forward logistics element officer in charge. His team provides logistical support throughout the region and coordinates with coalition partners to enhance, advise, and assist missions.

