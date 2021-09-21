Comedian Kathleen Madigan set for show at The Paramount

The Paramount Theater will welcome Outback Presents for its presentation of Kathleen Madigan – Do You Have Any Ranch? on Friday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Madigan’s 32-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down. Madigan has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows. She’s squeezed in over 40 appearances on late-night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central, and HBO. She also recently joined Jerry Seinfeld on his Netflix show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, “Madigan’s Pubcast,” on all streaming outlets.

Recently asked if her career was planned, she said, “No, like that guy in the Joy of Painting used to say, it was a happy accident. This whole thing just started out as a reason to drink and wow, what a great drinking accident.”

Her album of the Bothering Jesus special is the highest-selling comedy album and most played comedy album on streaming services since 2014. So how is it, the Detroit Free Press asks, “that Madigan has yet to be cast as the wisecracking a) best friend, b) office worker, or c) martini-swilling mother-in-law in any of countless sitcoms? We’re thinking it’s because she’s so irreplaceable on the stage. She’s described as the funniest woman doing stand-up right now but no gender qualifier is necessary. Along with Lewis Black, Brian Regan, and Jim Gaffigan, she’s one of the funniest stand-up comedians of her generation.”

Tickets for this event are on sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members and Paramount Members on Thursday at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.