Coaching moves force Mendenhall to shuffle staff duties for bowl game

Published Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, 12:51 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Robert Anae won’t be the only Virginia coordinator not with the team for its appearance in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl next week.

Special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield is no longer on the staff of outgoing coach Bronco Mendenhall, the coach confirmed in a chat with reporters this week.

Brumfield was also the team’s cornerbacks coach.

Drew Meyer has moved up from an analyst role with the special teams to be an on-field special teams coach for the bowl game.

Defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga will be the lead coach for returns teams. Safeties coach Shane Hunter will handle coverage-team duties.

QB coach Jason Beck, as had been previously announced, will be the offensive coordinator.

Football analytics director Matt Edwards has moved into an on-field role coaching tight ends and inside receivers, two duties that had been under the purview of Anae.

Story by Chris Graham

Related



