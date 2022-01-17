City of Staunton offices, facilities will open on time on Tuesday

City of Staunton offices and facilities will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Parking

Parking will remain free at City garages and lots through 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Those lots include New Street and Johnson Street parking garages, and in the Wharf, RMA, North Lewis, Hardy and Augusta Street parking lots.

Trash/Refuse Collection

Refuse collection for residents will occur as scheduled on Tuesday, and Monday’s collection will occur on Wednesday, Jan. 19 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Recycling Center Hours

The Recycling Center at Gypsy Hill Park will be open as scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Library Hours

The Staunton Public Library has temporarily moved to curbside-only services and will be providing those services during its normal hours. Additional information can be found here.

Snow, Sleet and Ice Removal

The City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

The city appreciates timely compliance with these requirements to protect the safety and well-being of pedestrians and to keep business activity viable in the downtown area.

Contact Us

For more information on refuse and recycling, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.

For more information about administrative offices, call 540.332.3812.