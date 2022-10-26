Chesterfield County: Two police officers shot responding to call in Broadwater

Two Chesterfield County police officers were shot Tuesday evening after responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person in Broadwater.

The incident is still under investigation. Preliminary information suggests that the subject, who was also shot and is now in custody, attacked one officer while his partner was upstairs interviewing family members.

The officer who was attacked was shot once in the chest. His bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet from entering his body. The second officer ran downstairs and was shot by the suspect in the upper leg.

All parties have been transported to area hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive their injuries.