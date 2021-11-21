Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board shares draft of oversight ordinance

Published Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, 9:41 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Charlottesville Police Civilian Review Board has released a new draft of a proposed police oversight ordinance.

The latest version is the product of intense effort by members of the board, Charlottesville City Council, CRB Board Executive Director Hansel Aguilar, and Ashley Marshall, Deputy City Manager for Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.

William Mendez, the Deputy Chair of the CRB, stressed that the document remains in draft form.

“We’ve come a long way in addressing the concerns of the Council, our Board, and stakeholders, but a number of important legal and procedural issues still need to be worked out,” Mendez said.

Releasing the document now, he said, will afford the opportunity for public comment before the City Council begins to debate the measure, at its Dec. 6 meeting.

The draft ordinance and a summary of changes are linked below and are available on the Working Documents section of the CRB’s website at www.charlottesville.gov/PCRB.

Related



