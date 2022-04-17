Charlottesville City Council meetings resume in Council Chambers on Monday

Charlottesville City Council will return to in-person meetings with limited public seating and virtual access maintained for the Monday, April 18th meeting.

The 4 p.m. Council Work Session will be in-person and limited to City Council members only, with virtual access available for the public. The 6:30 p.m. Council Meeting will be in-person in Council Chambers with up to 23 pre-registered members of the public and two media representatives along with the interim city manager, clerk of council, and city attorney in the gallery.

Public participation is based on observance of social distancing, and mask wearing is strongly encouraged. All formal presentations will be done virtually. Two microphone stands will be set for public comment to occur by those in Council Chambers. Virtual public comments will be managed by City Communications staff as normal.

