Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We the Kingdom coming to JPJ on May 3

Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and We The Kingdom all share the stage at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on May 3 for a powerful worship experience.

Casting Crowns will be fresh off their The Healer Tour, ready to perform some of their biggest hits, including new songs, “Scars in Heaven” and “The Power of the Cross.” Hillsong Worship joins the tour after the success of their latest album “These Same Skies” with hits like, “That’s the Power” and “Resurrender.”

The tour also features the 2021 Dove Awards “Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year” We The Kingdom.

“We are so excited to be heading out with Hillsong again,” said Casting Crowns’ lead vocalist Mark Hall. “Our prayer is that God would use this tour to unite us all and point us to the Healer!”

Audiences can sign up for the exclusive pre-sale now at PlatformTickets.com. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. local time and are available at ticketmaster.com.

The 18-city arena tour will kick off on April 22 in Tupelo, Miss., and will stop in Birmingham, Ala., Oklahoma City, Okla., Louisville, Ky., Albany, N.Y. and Raleigh, N.C. before the final show on May 18 in Greenville, S.C.