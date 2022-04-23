Campbell uses 14-hit day to clinch series against Longwood

The Campbell Fighting Camels clinched the series against Longwood with a 13-3 win on Saturday afternoon.

Zach Neto led the game offensively with three hits and a walk. Neto also had an RBI and a run scored on top of three stolen bases on the day.

The Fighting Camels (24-12, 13-1) opened-up the scoring for the second consecutive game. Lawson Harrill singled and then scored on a hit-and-run situation after Logan Jordan singled himself to right field.

Longwood (18-22, 8-6) responded in the top half of the second to take their first lead of the weekend. Dylan Wilkinson singled up the middle to leadoff the inning and Michael Dolberry followed up with a single to put runners on first and second. CJ Faulkenberry then singled to center and brought home Wilkinson. After two walks the bases were loaded and Michael Peterson was hit by a pitch to bring the second Lancer home but the rally stopped there.

Drake Pierson started the Camels part of the second with a double to left center. A string of bunts, errors and a single saw Campbell answer with two runs themselves to regain the lead.

The Lancers started a two-out push in the fourth after Hayden Harris was hit by a pitch and stole second. Peterson ripped a double to center field to score Harris and tie the game.

Campbell would then go on to score six runs between the fifth and sixth innings. The highlight from the flurry of runs came when Connor Denning hit a three-run home run after Harrill singled, and Zach Neto walked respectively. Neto also singled home Jarrod Belbin in the sixth inning and a Logan Jordan groundout scored their final run after Harrill walked prior and stole third.

The Camels added four more in the bottom of the eighth. Pierson doubled off the left center wall and scored Denning from first after he walked and Ty Babin tripled to bring home Pierson. After a Waldy Arias single walk, Tyler Halstead doubled down the third base line and scored Babin and Arias.

Kevin Warunek (3-2) started on the mound for Longwood and allowed six earned runs on eight hits and 4.1 innings pitched. Sean Gibbons pitched 1.2 innings and gave up two runs on two hits himself and Trey Tiffany, Kevin Gunn and Grant Melnyk finished the game for the Lancers. Gunn was credited with four earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Cade Boxrucker (3-0) got the start for Campbell and pitched five innings. Boxrucker surrendered three runs on six hits and struck out nine in what was his third win of the season. Ty Cummings also appeared in the game and pitched the final four frames for the Fighting Camels. Cummings allowed just one hit and struck out three.

“I thought today we had a little better focus today,” said head coach Chad Oxendine following the team’s second loss to Campbell in as many days. “Yesterday I felt like we were shell-shocked a little bit. I felt better today, felt better about the way we came back today and we played a really good four innings. The sad thing about that is baseball is nine. I told the guys after the game we have to bring the same energy, focus and belief tomorrow but we need to do it for nine.”

The Lancers wrap up their series with Campbell tomorrow at 2 p.m.

