Campbell County authorities lead search for man missing since mid-April

Published Tuesday, May. 17, 2022, 10:06 pm

Stephen Tyler Johnson
Image courtesy The Aware Foundation.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 26-year-old male.

Stephen Tyler Johnson was last seen on Oak Hill Drive in Lynchburg on April 16th. According to the sheriff’s office, Johnson hasn’t used his cellphone and they haven’t seen any activity on his financial accounts.

Johnson has a tattoo on his ankle of the number 65432N1.

Johnson suffers from seizures that require medication that he may be without. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580. Case # S22-01225


