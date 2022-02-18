Bucket with 1.2 seconds left lifts Samford to 100-99 OT win over VMI

VMI fell by a heartbreaking 100-99 score in overtime to host Samford Thursday night at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham.

Samford (17-9, 7-7 SoCon) guard Ques Glover hit a fadeaway jumper from the baseline with just 1.2 seconds left in the overtime period to lift the Bulldogs over the Keydets (15-12, 8-7 SoCon). VMI had appeared to earn the win after going up 99-98 following two clutch Trey Bonham free throws with just eight seconds left.

Senior center Jake Stephens finished with a career-high 39 points, including 8-for-9 on three-point attempts, to go with 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season and 17th of his career.

Sophomore guard Trey Bonham also finished with a career-high 31 points, topping his previous best of 23 points set earlier in the season. Freshman Honor Huff also contributed in double figures with 10 while Kamdyn Curfman (9) and Sean Conway (8) also put in solid efforts against the Bulldogs.

Glover finished the game with 26 points to lead Samford while teammate Jermaine Marshall poured in 22. Logan Dye (17) and Cooper Kaifes (14) also finished in double figures to aid the Bulldogs to victory.

The Keydets scored 26 points in the paint to Samford’s 30 and had 12 points off turnovers to Samford’s seven, but the Bulldogs were effective in transition with 16 fast break points to VMI’s five and had 16 points from the bench while the Keydets only had two on the night.

VMI returns to action Saturday afternoon with a SoCon tilt at league leader Chattanooga. Tipoff is set for a 4 p.m. start at McKenzie Arena.

Postgame: VMI coach Dan Earl

“It was a very hard fought basketball game. It was well-played in a lot of ways, particularly offensively. We couldn’t get a stop when we needed to. In some ways, Samford couldn’t either. It was a well-played game that had a lot of players step up. They got the ball last and Ques Glover is a very good player who hit a big shot with 1.2 left. Credit to Samford. But there’s certainly nothing to hang your head about in a game like that. Unfortunately, we just came out with a tough loss.”

“Jake Stephens and Trey Bonham were outstanding. Certainly, their scoring was phenomenal, but they both competed and we got to the bonus quickly and got to the free throw line. They both played intelligent basketball on top of scoring and making shots. They competed extremely hard and I think our whole team did. Trey was phenomenal taking the ball downhill and Jake can score around the bucket, but also made seven-of-eight in threes, which is remarkable.”

“You have to come back and respond quickly against a very good Chattanooga team Saturday. There’s not a long time for a recovery, but you have to keep your head high.”