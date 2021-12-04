BRITE bus survey available for rider response and input

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission is conducting its 10-year Transit Development Plan for BRITE buses, and rider input is requested.

“That was the impetus behind the survey,” said Devon Thompson, transit planner for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, which operates BRITE.

Rider surveys are available on each bus, however, surveys are also available online, through QR codes, and paper copies are available at Staunton City Hall, Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building in Waynesboro, the Augusta County Government Center in Verona, local libraries and the Valley Program for Aging Services in Waynesboro.

Surveys are available in English and Spanish.

Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

According to Thompson, the surveys will provide the CSPDC with awareness, perception of transit, mode use and information about what riders would like to see with BRITE public transportation.

“Just get feedback what the region as a whole thinks,” Thompson said, and how BRITE can better serve area residents. All survey results will be taken into consideration toward developing future improvements.

Thompson said that the last survey of this kind about BRITE was conducted in 2015. Survey results now will inform the CSPDC about “what has changed in the region since then and get a good idea of how to keep moving forward.”

“It’s definitely time to get a feel for what the riders are thinking,” she said.

When submitting survey results, riders can give their contact information and be entered into a drawing for a gift card.

“It gives us a better perspective of our ridership so we can get them to where they need to go,” Thompson said.

