Bridgewater teen arrested in connection with armed robbery

The Harrisonburg Police Department has made a third arrest in connection with the March 9 armed robbery of Big Valley Games.

Ja’Que Diggs, 19, of Bridgewater, was taken into custody without incident by HPD at his place of employment in Harrisonburg on Saturday.

Diggs is accused of robbing Big Valley Games with a handgun while two accomplices attempted to distract the employee. He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate but are not actively searching for additional suspects.

Arrests related to this incident include:

Virginia Brown, 53 of Fort Defiance, was arrested on March 21 by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of armed robbery – principal in the second degree. Brown is in custody at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Melody Wilson, 58 of Bridgewater, was arrested on March 10 by the Bridgewater Police Department for one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of armed robbery – principal in the second degree. Wilson was released the following day on a $5,000 secured bond.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

